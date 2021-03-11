Workers spreading artificial khas for drying to be used in room-coolers at their workplace
APP47-110321 LAHORE: March 11  Workers spreading artificial khas for drying to be used in room-coolers at their workplace. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP47-110321

ALSO READ  A worker busy in preparing traditional smoking instrument (Huqqa) at his workplace in a local market

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR