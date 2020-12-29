Home Photos Feature Photos Workers preparing different parts of traditional furniture (charpai) at their workplace PhotosFeature Photos Workers preparing different parts of traditional furniture (charpai) at their workplace Tue, 29 Dec 2020, 6:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-291220 MULTAN: December 29 - Workers preparing different parts of traditional furniture (charpai) at their workplace. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP28-291220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their workplace on the start of winter season RAWALPINDI: October 21 Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood RAWALPINDI: October 21 Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood