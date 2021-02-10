Home Photos General Coverage Photos Workers of Anti Encroachment Cell of TMA demolishing encroachment with the help... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Workers of Anti Encroachment Cell of TMA demolishing encroachment with the help of heavy machinery at Bhitai Hospital Road Wed, 10 Feb 2021, 10:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-100221 HYDERABAD: February 10 Workers of Anti Encroachment Cell of TMA demolishing encroachment with the help of heavy machinery at Bhitai Hospital Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP33-100221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Railways ministry retrieves 439.8 acres land from private individuals Heavy machinery digging the land during the expansion of a bridge near Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench to make the smooth flow of the... A view of heavy machinery leveling the surface at a site to for the expansion of Expressway for the smooth flow of traffic