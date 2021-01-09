Home Photos Feature Photos Workers busy in preparing bamboo fence at their workplace PhotosFeature Photos Workers busy in preparing bamboo fence at their workplace Sat, 9 Jan 2021, 5:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-09 LAHORE: January 09 -Workers busy in preparing bamboo fence at their workplace. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP12-09 ALSO READ A man makes shelter with bamboo for protection and curtains at his workplace RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PP A long bamboo ladder is being carried through a rickshaw in a risky way which may cause any untoward incident A man makes shelter with bamboo for protection and curtains at his workplace A vendor busy in preparing traditional food stuff at Dodai Sangi Village