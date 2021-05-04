Home Photos Feature Photos Workers busy in coloring women clothes at their workplace as per demand... PhotosFeature Photos Workers busy in coloring women clothes at their workplace as per demand ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr at Kashmir Bazar Tue, 4 May 2021, 11:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-040521 LAHORE: May 04 - Workers busy in coloring women clothes at their workplace as per demand ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr at Kashmir Bazar. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ A man spraying perfume (attar) on people at Kashmir Bazar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A couple busy in shopping from a stall ahead of the Eid al-Fitr at Kashmir Bazar A girl busy in shopping from jewelry stall ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr at Kashmir Bazar A man spraying perfume (attar) on people at Kashmir Bazar