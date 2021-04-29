Home Photos Feature Photos Workers busy in arranging vermicelli to be used in Eid-ul-Fitr festives PhotosFeature Photos Workers busy in arranging vermicelli to be used in Eid-ul-Fitr festives Thu, 29 Apr 2021, 8:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-29 LAHORE: April 29 - Workers busy in arranging vermicelli to be used in Eid-ul-Fitr festives. APP Photo by Amir Khan ALSO READ The Army, Rangers, Police, Traffic Police personnel and civil administration officials participating in flag march to enforce the implementation of SOPs to curb the prevalence of coronavirus infections RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An aged man offering dua after Friday prayer at Jamiya Masjid Naseem Sethi Town on 3rd Friday of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A view of a banner urging people to wear facemasks to curb spread of COVID-19 at Airport Road A large number of people offering Friday prayers at Fasial Musjid during the holy Month of Ramazan