Workers are busy in mixing chopped green fresh fodder after cutting by machine at their working place for selling in the cattle market in the connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Adha in provincial capital city

Workers are busy in mixing chopped green fresh fodder after cutting by machine at their working place for selling in the cattle market in the connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Adha in provincial capital city
APP36-060722 LAHORE: July 06- Workers are busy in mixing chopped green fresh fodder after cutting by machine at their working place for selling in the cattle market in the connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Adha in provincial capital city. APP Photo by Amir khan
Workers are busy in mixing chopped green fresh fodder after cutting by machine at their working place for selling in the cattle market in the connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Adha in provincial capital city
APP36-060722 LAHORE:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PML-N Central Leader, MPA Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt is addressing to Seminar on Eid-ul-Adha Operation Organized by SWMC

PML-N Central Leader, MPA Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt is addressing to Seminar on Eid-ul-Adha Operation Organized by SWMC

A large number of camels with their owners at Nag Shah Cattle Market waiting for customers as the price of sacrificial animals skyrocketing in connection with Eid-ul-Adha.

A large number of camels with their owners at Nag Shah Cattle Market waiting for customers as the price of sacrificial animals skyrocketing in...

A camel owner putting on garlands on camel's hump during decorating to attract customers for selling to sacrifice in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Adha at temporary cattle markets in provincial capital city

A camel owner putting on garlands on camel’s hump during decorating to attract customers for selling to sacrifice in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Adha at...

Youngster is walking with their sacrificial animal on the road in connection with Eid-ul-Adha

Youngster is walking with their sacrificial animal on the road in connection with Eid-ul-Adha

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairing a meeting of preparedness and cleanliness matters with regards to Eid-ul-Adha.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairing a meeting of preparedness and cleanliness matters with regards to Eid-ul-Adha.

Hamza Shahbaz is presiding over a meeting on Eid-ul-Adha to review sanitation arrangements

Hamza Shahbaz is presiding over a meeting on Eid-ul-Adha to review sanitation arrangements

A herd of sheep grazing in a green belts to prepare for sacrifice on upcoming Eid-ul-Adha in the federal capitan territory,

A herd of sheep grazing in a green belts to prepare for sacrifice on upcoming Eid-ul-Adha in the federal capitan territory,

Youngsters are walking with their sacrificial animal on the road in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Adha

Youngsters are walking with their sacrificial animal on the road in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Adha

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 conducted Flood Preparedness Exercise to check preparedness level, and medical first aid demonstration for emergency response and contributes to reducing damages, injures and death in preparation for any possible flood and natural disaster 2022

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 conducted Flood Preparedness Exercise to check preparedness level, and medical first aid demonstration for emergency response and contributes...

Rescue workers of 1122 are busy conducting Flood Mock Exercise and medical first aid demonstration in preparation for floods disaster 2022

Rescue workers of 1122 are busy conducting Flood Mock Exercise and medical first aid demonstration in preparation for floods disaster 2022

Workers busy in laying zebra lines for pedestrian crossing on the road near traffic junction at club chowk under supervision traffic Police

Workers busy in laying zebra lines for pedestrian crossing on the road near traffic junction at club chowk under supervision traffic Police

Vendors selling goats to the customers at Hussain Agahi in connection with upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha.

Vendors selling goats to the customers at Hussain Agahi in connection with upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha.