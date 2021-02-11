Home Photos Feature Photos Worker preparing colourful traditional baskets with tree branches at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos Worker preparing colourful traditional baskets with tree branches at his workplace Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 8:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-110221 LAHORE: February 11 - Worker preparing colourful traditional baskets with tree branches at his workplace. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP56-110221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy women on the way back carrying bundle of tree branches of tree for domestic use. Workers are busy in making traditional baskets with tree branches at their workplace A worker busy in preparing fiberglass slide in a local park in Federal Capital