PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Worker of Health Department busy in register people before COVID-19 vaccine at the Mass corona vaccination center near Niaz Stadium Mon, 9 Aug 2021, 4:54 PM APP19-090821 HYDERABAD: Aug 09 Worker of Health Department busy in register people before COVID-19 vaccine at the Mass corona vaccination center near Niaz Stadium. APP Photo by Akram Ali APP19-090821 APP20-090821HYDERABAD: Aug 09 – Health worker giving Covid-19 vaccine to a citizen at the Mass Covid vaccination center by health department near Niaz Stadium. APP Photo by Akram Ali