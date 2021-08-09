Worker of Health Department busy in register people before COVID-19 vaccine at the Mass corona vaccination center near Niaz Stadium

Worker of Health Department busy in register people before COVID-19 vaccine at the Mass corona vaccination center near Niaz Stadium
APP19-090821 HYDERABAD: Aug 09  Worker of Health Department busy in register people before COVID-19 vaccine at the Mass corona vaccination center near Niaz Stadium. APP Photo by Akram Ali
APP19-090821

APP20-090821
HYDERABAD: Aug 09 – Health worker giving Covid-19 vaccine to a citizen at the Mass Covid vaccination center by health department near Niaz Stadium. APP Photo by Akram Ali

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR