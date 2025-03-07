Women workers sorting onions at vegetable market as world celebrate the International Women’s Day. International Women’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world. It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political
