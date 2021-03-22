Home Photos Feature Photos Women vendors busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the...PhotosFeature PhotosWomen vendors busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the customers at their roadside setup Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 9:57 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-220321 MULTAN: March 22 Women vendors busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the customers at their roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar AbbasRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORBegum Samina Arif Alvi presenting mementos during the Seminar on ” Status of Gender Equality in Pakistan ” organized by all Pakistan Women Association...1 in 3 women experience physical or sexual violence: UNA large number of women participating in walk to mark the International Women Day