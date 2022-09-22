Women standing in queue for purchasing flour on subsidy rates by provincial government for facilitating people after hiking price of flour due to shortage of flour in the Provincial capital city.

APP37-220922 QUETTA: September 22 - Women standing in queue for purchasing flour on subsidy rates by provincial government for facilitating people after hiking price of flour due to shortage of flour in the Provincial capital city. APP
