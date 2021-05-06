Home Photos General Coverage Photos Women selecting & purchasing bangles from a vendor at Cantt Bazaar during... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Women selecting & purchasing bangles from a vendor at Cantt Bazaar during preparation for upcoming Eid-ul-Fit Thu, 6 May 2021, 6:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-060521 MULTAN: May 06 - Women selecting & purchasing bangles from a vendor at Cantt Bazaar during preparation for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP31-060521 ALSO READ A large number of people standing in queues outside Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Women busy in selecting and purchasing children clothes in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at Cantt area Women busy in selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at Jama Cloth Market A large number of people standing in queues outside Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak