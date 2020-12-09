Women carrying wheat flour bags on her head after purchasing wheat flour bags displayed in a delivery Suzuki on government controlled rates at Latifabad
APP09-091220 HYDERABAD: December 09 – Women carrying wheat flour bags on her head after purchasing wheat flour bags displayed in a delivery Suzuki on government controlled rates at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan
