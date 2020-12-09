Home Photos Feature Photos Women carrying wheat flour bags on her head after purchasing wheat flour... PhotosFeature Photos Women carrying wheat flour bags on her head after purchasing wheat flour bags displayed in a delivery Suzuki on government controlled rates at Latifabad Wed, 9 Dec 2020, 6:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-091220 HYDERABAD: December 09 – Women carrying wheat flour bags on her head after purchasing wheat flour bags displayed in a delivery Suzuki on government controlled rates at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP09-091220 ALSO READ Women carrying wheat flour bags on her head after purchasing wheat flour bags displayed in a delivery Suzuki on government controlled rates at Latifabad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Women carrying wheat flour bags on her head after purchasing wheat flour bags displayed in a delivery Suzuki on government controlled rates at Latifabad Women selecting to purchase children footwear from roadside setup by vendor at Kala Pul area in the Provincial Capital Players in action during Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Men & Women organized by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) at Mushaf Squash Complex