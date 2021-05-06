Home Photos General Coverage Photos Women busy in selecting and purchasing children clothes in connection with upcoming... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Women busy in selecting and purchasing children clothes in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at Cantt area Thu, 6 May 2021, 6:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-060521 PESHAWAR: May 6 Workers busy in Pico on Dupatta at his workplace in Kali Bari area. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP26-060521 APP27-060521 APP28-060521 ALSO READ A view of massive traffic jam at Liaqat Bazaar as a large number of people throng to bazaars for shopping of upcoming Eid-ul Fitr RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Women selecting & purchasing bangles from a vendor at Cantt Bazaar during preparation for upcoming Eid-ul-Fit Women busy in selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at Jama Cloth Market A large number of people standing in queues outside Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak