Women and students performing tableau during a function in connection with International Women Day at Gomi Bai Ladies Club Sat, 6 Mar 2021, 8:39 PM APP32-060321 LARKANA: March 06 – Women and students performing tableau during a function in connection with International Women Day at Gomi Bai Ladies Club. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP34-060321LARKANA: March 06 – Students participating in a function in connection with International Women Day at Gomi Bai Ladies Club. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP33-060321LARKANA: March 06 – Ladies visiting different stalls during a function in connection with International Women Day at Gomi Bai Ladies Club. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar