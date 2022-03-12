White blossom of plum tress announcing the arrival of spring season that is spreading beauty in the Federal Capital

White blossom of plum tress announcing the arrival of spring season that is spreading beauty in the Federal Capital
APP01-120322 ISLAMABAD: March 12 - White blossom of plum tress announcing the arrival of spring season that is spreading beauty in the Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
White blossom of plum tress announcing the arrival of spring season that is spreading beauty in the Federal Capital
ISLAMABAD
White blossom of plum tress announcing the arrival of spring season that is spreading beauty in the Federal Capital
APP02-120322 ISLAMABAD: March 12 – White blossom of plum tress announcing the arrival of spring season that is spreading beauty in the Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR