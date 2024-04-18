West Indies Women’s Cricket Team Captain, Hayley Matthews receives Player of the Match Award after winning the First ODI cricket match played between Pakistan Women’s team and West Indies Women’s cricket team at National Bank Stadium

West Indies Women’s Cricket Team Captain, Hayley Matthews receives Player of the Match Award after winning the First ODI cricket match played between Pakistan Women’s team and West Indies Women’s cricket team at National Bank Stadium
APP72-180424 KARACHI: April 18 - West Indies Women’s Cricket Team Captain, Hayley Matthews receives Player of the Match Award after winning the First ODI cricket match played between Pakistan Women’s team and West Indies Women’s cricket team at National Bank Stadium. APP/AMH/TZD/ABB
West Indies Women’s Cricket Team Captain, Hayley Matthews receives Player of the Match Award after winning the First ODI cricket match played between Pakistan Women’s team and West Indies Women’s cricket team at National Bank Stadium
APP72-180424
KARACHI: April 18 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services