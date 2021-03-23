VP Sialkot Chamber of Commerce Khurram Aslam Butt cutting cake on the occasion of Pakistan Day
APP18-230321 SIALKOT: March 23 - VP Sialkot Chamber of Commerce Khurram Aslam Butt cutting cake on the occasion of Pakistan Day. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
APP18-230321

ALSO READ  Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi addressing at flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan National Day

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR