Voter casting her vote during Arts Council Election 2021-2022 at Arts Council
APP31-201220 KARACHI: December 20 - Voter casting her vote during Arts Council Election 2021-2022 at Arts Council. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP31-201220

ALSO READ  Voter casting her vote during Arts Council Election 2021-2022 at Arts Council

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR