APP47-060422 KARACHI: April 06 - Volunteers preparing sweet drink for people before Iftari at Burns Road. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP48-060422 KARACHI: April 06 – Volunteers preparing sweet drink for people before Iftari at Burns Road. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP49-060422 KARACHI: April 06 – Volunteer preparing food plates for people before Iftari at Burns Road. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP50-060422 KARACHI: April 06 – People breaking their fast at free food distribution point at Burns Road. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP51-060422 KARACHI: April 06 – People breaking their fast at free food distribution point at Burns Road. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

