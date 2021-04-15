Home Photos Feature Photos Volunteers of Najat Trust arranging free food for faithful for Iftari PhotosFeature Photos Volunteers of Najat Trust arranging free food for faithful for Iftari Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 10:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-150421 RAWALPINDI: April 15 Volunteers of Najat Trust arranging free food for faithful for Iftari. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP46-150421RAWALPINDI: April 15 A vendor preparing and displaying traditional summer drink to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ALSO READ Workers of Younger Welfare Society arranging iftari during Holy month of Ramzan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors frying traditional food item Samosa for iftari during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Volunteers preparing traditional drinks for faithful before Iftar time at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Workers of Younger Welfare Society arranging iftari during Holy month of Ramzan