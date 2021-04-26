Volunteers distributing free food among people to break their fasting at Imperial Market
APP50-260421 RAWALPINDI: April 26 - Volunteers distributing free food among people to break their fasting at Imperial Market. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP50-260421

ALSO READ  Volunteers distributing free food among the people to break their fasting at roadside during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR