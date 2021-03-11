Home Photos General Coverage Photos Volunteer of Hindu community distributing prasad (Langar/food) among the followers on the...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosVolunteer of Hindu community distributing prasad (Langar/food) among the followers on the occasion of Mahashivratri Festival at Shivala (temple) near Royal Road Thu, 11 Mar 2021, 6:03 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-110321 LARKANA: March 11 - Volunteer of Hindu community distributing prasad (Langar/food) among the followers on the occasion of Mahashivratri Festival at Shivala (temple) near Royal Road. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP15-110321APP16-110321ALSO READ Students with painted faces posing for a photo during Spring Festival at Education Links School SystemRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORStudents with painted faces posing for a photo during Spring Festival at Education Links School SystemStudents giving briefing about their stall to visitors during Spring Festival at Education Links School SystemVisitors viewing different stalls during the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gilani Park