Volunteer of Hindu community distributing prasad (Langar/food) among the followers on the occasion of Mahashivratri Festival at Shivala (temple) near Royal Road
APP15-110321 LARKANA: March 11 - Volunteer of Hindu community distributing prasad (Langar/food) among the followers on the occasion of Mahashivratri Festival at Shivala (temple) near Royal Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP15-110321

APP16-110321

ALSO READ  Students with painted faces posing for a photo during Spring Festival at Education Links School System

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR