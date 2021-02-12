Home Photos General Coverage Photos Visitor viewing the displayed stuff during one-day festival at China Window in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Visitor viewing the displayed stuff during one-day festival at China Window in connection with New Chinese Year starts from February 12 arranged by Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affair Department Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 6:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-120221 PESHAWAR: February 12 Visitor viewing the displayed stuff during one-day festival at China Window in connection with New Chinese Year starts from February 12 arranged by Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affair Department. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP37-120221 APP36-120221PESHAWAR: February 12 Visitor viewing the displayed stuff during one-day festival at China Window in connection with New Chinese Year starts from February 12 arranged by Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affair Department. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP38-120221PESHAWAR: February 12 Visitors capturing the moments during one-day festival at China Window in connection with New Chinese Year starts from February 12 arranged by Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affair Department. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP39-120221PESHAWAR: February 12 Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz signatures on guest board during one-day festival at China Window in connection with New Chinese Year starts from February 12 arranged by Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affair Department. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Pakistan's cricket team captain Babar Azam (L) and South Africa's cricket team captain Heinrich Klaasen pose for a picture with the T20 trophy during a ceremony at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of buzkashi match between Afghanistan and Balochistan teams played at Hockey Ground An attractive and eye-catching view of mountains turning into golden colour during sunset An attractive and eye-catching view of clouds hovering over the snow covered mountains