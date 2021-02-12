PESHAWAR: February 12 – Visitor viewing the displayed stuff during one-day festival at China Window in connection with New Chinese Year starts from February 12 arranged by Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affair Department
APP37-120221 PESHAWAR: February 12  Visitor viewing the displayed stuff during one-day festival at China Window in connection with New Chinese Year starts from February 12 arranged by Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affair Department. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
one-day festival a
APP37-120221

APP36-120221
PESHAWAR: February 12  Visitor viewing the displayed stuff during one-day festival at China Window in connection with New Chinese Year starts from February 12 arranged by Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affair Department. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP38-120221
PESHAWAR: February 12  Visitors capturing the moments during one-day festival at China Window in connection with New Chinese Year starts from February 12 arranged by Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affair Department. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP39-120221
PESHAWAR: February 12  Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz signatures on guest board during one-day festival at China Window in connection with New Chinese Year starts from February 12 arranged by Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affair Department. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
ALSO READ  Pakistan's cricket team captain Babar Azam (L) and South Africa's cricket team captain Heinrich Klaasen pose for a picture with the T20 trophy during a ceremony at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR