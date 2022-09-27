PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Visitor Girls viewing the painting during painting exhibition for fund raising to help the flood affected people by students of SABS University Tue, 27 Sep 2022, 4:41 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP13-270922 HYDERABAD: September 27 - Visitor Girls viewing the painting during painting exhibition for fund raising to help the flood affected people by students of SABS University. APP APP13-270922 HYDERABAD APP14-270922 HYDERABAD September 27– Visitors girls are viewing the paintings during painting exhibition for fund raising to help flood affected peoples by students of SABS university at Coffee Wagera Hall. APP