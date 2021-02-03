Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi addressing to a seminar titled Emerging Geostrategic Contestation in Asia-Pacific: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs
APP69-030221 KARACHI: February 03 - Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi addressing to a seminar titled Emerging Geostrategic Contestation in Asia-Pacific: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  Chairperson Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) Dr. Masuma Hassan addressing to a seminar titled Emerging Geostrategic Contestation in Asia-Pacific: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR