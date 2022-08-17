PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Veterinarians from Four Paw’s International preparing equipment before teeth surgery of the elephant Madhubala at Karachi Zoo. Wed, 17 Aug 2022, 10:09 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP75-170822 KARACHI: August 17- Veterinarians from Four Paw’s International preparing equipment before teeth surgery of the elephant Madhubala at Karachi Zoo. APP APP75-170822 KARACHI: APP76-170822 KARACHI: August 17- Veterinarian from Four Paw’s International feeding the elephant Madhubala before teeth surgery at Karachi Zoo. APP APP77-170822 KARACHI: August 17- Veterinarians from Four Paw’s International preparing equipment before teeth surgery of the elephant Madhubala at Karachi Zoo. APP