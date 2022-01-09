Veteran film star Mustafa Qureshi said though he had gone to watch a shooting of film “Aag ka Darya” starring famous actors Mohammad Ali and Shamim Ara, he was offered a role in films and he started film career some 56 years ago. “Due to war there was a hate against India and at the same time I was offered a role of a Hindu young man so I declined to perform that role but on an advice of my mentor Allama I.I Qazi, I accepted it”, Qureshi disclosed in a panel interview with this news agency during his private visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.( Match the picture with Interview slugged Mustafa Qureshi reveals his passion to watch film shooting made him an actor published by APP)

