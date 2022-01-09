Veteran film star Mustafa Qureshi said though he had gone to watch a shooting of film “Aag ka Darya” starring famous actors Mohammad Ali and Shamim Ara, he was offered a role in films and he started film career some 56 years ago. “Due to war there was a hate against India and at the same time I was offered a role of a Hindu young man so I declined to perform that role but on an advice of my mentor Allama I.I Qazi, I accepted it”, Qureshi disclosed in a panel interview with this news agency during his private visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.( Match the picture with Interview slugged Mustafa Qureshi reveals his passion to watch film shooting made him an actor published by APP)