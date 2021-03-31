Vendors unloading watermelons from delivery truck at their setup for displaying and selling
APP21-310321 LARKANA: March 31 - Vendors unloading watermelons from delivery truck at their setup for displaying and selling. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP21-310321

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR