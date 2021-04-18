Vendors sorting prepared bangles at his workplace in Bangle Market

ALSO READ Pakistan, due to its massive plantation drive, has achieved 9 percent decrease in the green house gas emissions as projected by the international studies and is well ahead of its global commitments made to fight climate change.The country despite having limited resources is playing a lead role in Climate Action and ensuring successful implementation of environment protecting initiatives that will benefit the entire region through absorption of carbon emissions resulting climatic changes. After successful plantation of one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP) and the launch of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (10BTTP), a scaled up version of the former, has helped in increasing carbon absorption or sequestration to a significant level, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam told APP in his exclusive remarks. (Match the picture with story slugged Massive plantation: Pakistan ahead of its commitment on green house gases emissions already been released)