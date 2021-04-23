Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors preparing and displaying tradition edible stuff to be used in Iftari... PhotosFeature Photos Vendors preparing and displaying tradition edible stuff to be used in Iftari outside his shop to attract the customers in Bani Chowk Fri, 23 Apr 2021, 6:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-230421 RAWALPINDI: April 23 - Vendors preparing and displaying tradition edible stuff to be used in Iftari outside his shop to attract the customers in Bani Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor frying traditional food item (Jalabi) for customers during Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 Markaz for Iftari A large number of people purchasing traditional food items during Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 Markaz for Iftari Volunteers of Najat Trust arranging free food for faithful for Iftari