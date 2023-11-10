Vendors displaying seasonal fruit mosambi to attract the customers at fruit market

Vendors displaying seasonal fruit mosambi to attract the customers at fruit market
APP15-101123 MULTAN: November 10 - Vendors displaying seasonal fruit mosambi to attract the customers at fruit market
Vendors displaying seasonal fruit mosambi to attract the customers at fruit market
APP15-101123
MULTAN: November 10 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services