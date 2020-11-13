Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors displaying different stuff related to Hindu community festival Dewali to attract... PhotosFeature Photos Vendors displaying different stuff related to Hindu community festival Dewali to attract the customers at Market Road Fri, 13 Nov 2020, 7:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-131120 HYDERABAD: November 13 Vendors displaying different stuff related to Hindu community festival Dewali to attract the customers at Market Road. APP photo by Akram Ali APP18-131120 ALSO READ Vendors displaying different kind of dresses to attract the customers at their stalls at weekly Friday Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displaying different kind of dresses to attract the customers at their stalls at weekly Friday Bazaar Hindus of northern Sindh to celebrate Dipwali on Nov 14 HYDERABAD: October 05 Vendors displaying garlands to attract the customers at Faqir Ka Pir Bazaar. APP photo by Akram Ali