Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors displaying corn combs to attract the customers at their delivery trucks PhotosFeature Photos Vendors displaying corn combs to attract the customers at their delivery trucks Fri, 27 Nov 2020, 7:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-271120 ISLAMABAD: November 27 Vendors displaying corn combs to attract the customers at their delivery trucks. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP28-271120 ALSO READ Vendors displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers at their roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers at their roadside setup Vendors displaying second hand warm clothes to attract customers at Railway Road Vendors displaying fishes to attract the customers