Vendors busy in salvage stuff from their shop at Ashina Centre, 6th Road after fire erupts due to short circuit Wed, 3 Mar 2021, 5:02 PM APP12-030321 RAWALPINDI: March 03 - Vendors busy in salvage stuff from their shop at Ashina Centre, 6th Road after fire erupts due to short circuit. APP photo by Abid Zia