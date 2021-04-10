Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors along with sheep for selling purpose while shuttling at GT Road PhotosFeature Photos Vendors along with sheep for selling purpose while shuttling at GT Road Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 7:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-100421 PESHAWAR: April 10 Vendors along with sheep for selling purpose while shuttling at GT Road. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ People used private vehicles to reach their destinations after public transport suspended due to increasing coronavirus cases as a preventive measure against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at GT Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People used private vehicles to reach their destinations after public transport suspended due to increasing coronavirus cases as a preventive measure against the spread... A vendor on his way while displaying a herd of sheep to attract the customers Shepherds guiding their herd of sheep heading towards grazing field