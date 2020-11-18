Home Photos Feature Photos Vendor selling the chicken soup to customers as demand increased during winter... PhotosFeature Photos Vendor selling the chicken soup to customers as demand increased during winter season Wed, 18 Nov 2020, 6:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-181120 HYDERABAD: November 18 Vendor selling the chicken soup to customers as demand increased during winter season. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP14-181120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 03 – A vendor selling peanuts at his roadside setup in G-9 Markaz. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh SIALKOT: October 02 – A vendor selling out carpets at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt SARGODHA: September 13 – A vendor selling Saara hardwickii oil in front of Company Bagh. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood