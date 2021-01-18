Home Photos Feature Photos Vendor busy in showering water on the pieces of sugarcane to keep... PhotosFeature Photos Vendor busy in showering water on the pieces of sugarcane to keep them fresh on his handcart Mon, 18 Jan 2021, 10:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-180121 MULTAN: January 18 - Vendor busy in showering water on the pieces of sugarcane to keep them fresh on his handcart. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari ALSO READ People busy in purchasing vegetables from vendor at Sunday Bazaar in Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A tractor trolley on the way loaded with sugarcane to deliver in Sugar Mills People busy in purchasing vegetables from vendor at Sunday Bazaar in Federal Capital A vendor waiting for customers to sell eggs at his roadside setup