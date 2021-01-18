Vendor busy in showering water on the pieces of sugarcane to keep them fresh on his handcart
APP39-180121 MULTAN: January 18 - Vendor busy in showering water on the pieces of sugarcane to keep them fresh on his handcart. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari

ALSO READ  People busy in purchasing vegetables from vendor at Sunday Bazaar in Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR