Vendor busy in preparing traditional food item Chapli Kabab at his roadside setup
APP15-130321 LAHORE: March 13 - Vendor busy in preparing traditional food item Chapli Kabab at his roadside setup. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP15-130321

ALSO READ  A lady preparing and displaying traditional food to attract the visitors during the "Islamabad Taste Festival (Food & Music)" at Jinnah Convention Center

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR