Home Photos Feature Photos Vehicles passing through stagnant sewerage water due to chocked sewerage system creating... PhotosFeature Photos Vehicles passing through stagnant sewerage water due to chocked sewerage system creating problems at Jahangir Road area needs the attention of concerned authorities Wed, 20 Jan 2021, 10:19 PM APP60-200121 KARACHI: January 20 Vehicles passing through stagnant sewerage water due to chocked sewerage system creating problems at Jahangir Road area needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi