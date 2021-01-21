Home Photos Feature Photos Vehicles on the way during thick fog that engulfs the whole city... PhotosFeature Photos Vehicles on the way during thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time Thu, 21 Jan 2021, 8:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-210121 SIALKOT: January 21 - Vehicles on the way during thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ LARKANA, Jan 20: Visibility drops for road users as thick fog engulfs the city. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA, Jan 20: Visibility drops for road users as thick fog engulfs the city. Thick fog engulfing Faisalabad early in the morning A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time in Federal Capital