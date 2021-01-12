Home Photos General Coverage Photos Vehicle on the way during thick fog that engulfs the whole city PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Vehicle on the way during thick fog that engulfs the whole city Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 6:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-120121 BAHAWALPUR: January 12 Vehicle on the way during thick fog that engulfs the whole city. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP41-120121 APP42-120121 ALSO READ A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during night time RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during night time A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during night time A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during night time