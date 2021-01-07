Home Photos General Coverage Photos VC University of Sargodha Dr Ishteaq Ahmad distributing prize during Result Declaration... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos VC University of Sargodha Dr Ishteaq Ahmad distributing prize during Result Declaration Ceremony of BA / BSc 1st Annual Examination 2020 Thu, 7 Jan 2021, 6:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-070121 SARGODHA: January 07- VC University of Sargodha Dr Ishteaq Ahmad distributing prize during Result Declaration Ceremony of BA / BSc 1st Annual Examination 2020. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP26-070121 ALSO READ Position holder students showing their medal during Result Declaration Ceremony of BA / BSc 1st Annual Examination 2020 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Position holder students showing their medal during Result Declaration Ceremony of BA / BSc 1st Annual Examination 2020