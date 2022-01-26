PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana and KP Minister for Higher Education Mr. Kamran Bangash in a group photo with position holder students during 6th Convocation of SBBWU at Peshawar University Wed, 26 Jan 2022, 7:23 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP73-260122 PESHAWAR: January 26 – VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana and KP Minister for Higher Education Mr. Kamran Bangash in a group photo with position holder students during 6th Convocation of SBBWU at Peshawar University. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP73-260122 PESHAWAR: APP74-260122 PESHAWAR: January 26 – VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana is giving shield to KP Minister for Higher Education Mr. Kamran Bangash during 6th Convocation of SBBWU at Peshawar University. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP75-260122 PESHAWAR: January 26 – VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana and KP Minister for Higher Education Mr. Kamran Bangash is giving a gold medal to a student during 6th Convocation of SBBWU at Peshawar University. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum