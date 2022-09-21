PhotosNational Photos US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the UN General Assembly. He expressed sympathy for the flood victims and assured the PM of US commitment to stand with Pakistan at this difficult time Wed, 21 Sep 2022, 11:51 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP68-210922 NEW YORK: September 21 - US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the UN General Assembly. He expressed sympathy for the flood victims and assured the PM of US commitment to stand with Pakistan at this difficult time. APP APP68-210922 NEW YORK: