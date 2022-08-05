PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole addressing the passed out students of Novice English Program. Fri, 5 Aug 2022, 10:14 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP84-050822 LAHORE: August 05 - US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole addressing the passed out students of Novice English Program. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry APP84-050822 LAHORE: APP85-050822 LAHORE: August 05 – A group photo of the pass out teachers of the Professional Development Novice English Training (PDANET) program of the US Embassy with US Consul General William Makaneole at a local hotel. APP photo Ashraf Chaudhry