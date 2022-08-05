US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole addressing the passed out students of Novice English Program.

US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole addressing the passed out students of Novice English Program
APP84-050822 LAHORE: August 05 - US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole addressing the passed out students of Novice English Program. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry
US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole addressing the passed out students of Novice English Program.
APP84-050822 LAHORE:
US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole addressing the passed out students of Novice English Program.
APP85-050822 LAHORE: August 05 – A group photo of the pass out teachers of the Professional Development Novice English Training (PDANET) program of the US Embassy with US Consul General William Makaneole at a local hotel. APP photo Ashraf Chaudhry

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR