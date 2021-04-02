Home Photos General Coverage Photos UNHCR Head of Sub-Office Bernard Inkoom handing over keys of ambulances to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos UNHCR Head of Sub-Office Bernard Inkoom handing over keys of ambulances to DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmed during a ceremony of donated 14 ambulances to Rescue 1122 from UNHCR at Voluntary Repatriation Center Azakhel Fri, 2 Apr 2021, 5:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-020421 PESHAWAR: April 02 UNHCR Head of Sub-Office Bernard Inkoom handing over keys of ambulances to DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmed during a ceremony of donated 14 ambulances to Rescue 1122 from UNHCR at Voluntary Repatriation Center Azakhel. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP24-020421 APP25-020421PESHAWAR: April 02 DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmed and Secretary Relive and Rehabilitation Amer Latif viewing donated ambulances during a ceremony as UNHCR donated 14 ambulances to Rescue 1122 at Voluntary Repatriation Center Azakhel. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Rescue staffers demonstrating their skills during a mock exercise to cope with emergency at airport RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rescue staffers demonstrating their skills during a mock exercise to cope with emergency at airport A delegation of Republic of Niger, Director of the Cabinet Mounkaila Ingoila, DG Ministry of Mines Fatimata Yaou Korgom, Geologist-Mining Engineer Director of Mining... Rescue staffers struggling to extinguish bush fire at Piran Ghaib Thermal Power Station