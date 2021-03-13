Home Photos Feature Photos Two person busy in baking breads outside a house during wedding ceremony...PhotosFeature PhotosTwo person busy in baking breads outside a house during wedding ceremony near Rice Canal Sat, 13 Mar 2021, 6:26 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-130321 LARKANA: March 13 Two person busy in baking breads outside a house during wedding ceremony near Rice Canal. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP13-130321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORStudents giving oath during a ceremony at Govt College for Women Haji PuraMinister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fate Ullah Khan giving away winning trophy to captain during prize distribution ceremony of Volleyball Tournament...Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Abrar ul Haq and Wife of Turkish Ambassador Mrs. Zlatomira Yurdakul in a group photograph with children from Pakistan...