Turkish NGO (iHH) Insani Yardim Vakfi delegation visiting class room and interact with orphan girls during his visit to Khubaibe Girls School and college Sargodha celebrating Orphans Solidarity Day at Khubaib Girls School and College.

- Establishment of Women Commission a historic milestone for the women of Gilgit Baltistan
- 4RF framework to be implemented in letter & spirit
- Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, attends a significant event on the theme of “Making the IMF supported programs work” during the annual meetings of WB/IMF
- The CEO of Global Growth & Opportunity Division, Bill & Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation, Mr. Mark Suzman, met the Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, on the sidelines of annual meeting of the WB/IMF. Building on on previous discussions in Pakistan, the meeting centered on Pakistan Digital Stack i.e. next generation of Raast supported Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) which Pakistan can introduce with BMG Foundation’s help. The meeting was followed by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan with BMGF on the Pakistan Digital Stack
- Cricket fans watching ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India in Ahmedabad on big screen at Arts Council
